Three tours combine to create "truly innovative" new event

What do you get if you cross the Challenge Tour, the Ladies European Tour and the Staysure Tour?



Simple: golf’s newest tournament innovation.

The Jordan Mixed Masters was unveiled today ahead of its debut at Ayla Golf Club in Jordan next April.

The field will consist of 123 players: 40 from each of the three tours and one leading amateur from the men’s, ladies’ and over-50s' games. They will compete against each other in a single, mixed field.



Members from the three tours will tee off from different yardages but will compete in a single competition. The three-day event will see the field cut to 60 for the final day’s play, competing for the grand prize. The leading best finishers from the other two tours will also receive a special accolade.

Pictured above: Keith Waters, COO European Tour; Kim Vande Velde, Head of Legal, Ladies European Tour; Philip Golding; Chris White, Director of Operations, Ayla; Georgia Hall; and David MacLaren, Head of Staysure Tour.

Keith Pelley, the Chief Executive of the European Tour, described the new tournament as “truly innovative”.



“The Jordan Mixed Masters, presented by Ayla, is a fantastic development for the Staysure Tour, the Challenge Tour and the Ladies European Tour,” said Pelley.



“There seems to be an appetite in golf for mixed events right now, and this is another opportunity to deliver another entertaining yet credible format.

“The European Tour is leading the transformation of global golf and I commend Ayla’s vision and their determination to spearhead the concept of hosting the three Tours.”

