Tickets for 2019 Open Championship are SOLD OUT!

Tickets for the championship days of the 2019 Open have officially SOLD OUT.



The R&A has confirmed that ‘unprecedented demand’ for the championship’s return to Northern Ireland next year has seen all of the Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday tickets snapped up… 11 months in advance.

“It is clear from the record-breaking ticket sales that golf fans are looking forward to the long-awaited return of the Open to Northern Ireland,” said Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, the Executive Director of Championships at the R&A. “We knew there would be great demand but it has been even higher than we expected and we expect fans will take advantage of the remaining practice day tickets now that we have sold out on championship days.



“The 148th Open is set to be a truly historic and memorable occasion and we are encouraging fans to act quickly to avoid disappointment by securing their place at Royal Portrush through visiting TheOpen.com or one of our official ticket providers.”

A waiting list has been introduced for fans wishing to register their interest in purchasing any cancelled or returned tickets for championship days which may become available at a later date.

Priority for these tickets will be given to members of The One Club. It is free to sign up to and provides access to a range of other benefits associated with The Open.



The R&A has also taken this opportunity to remind fans of the importance of buying from only official sources of tickets for the Open are via TheOpen.com or authorised ticketing providers.

Any tickets made available on websites such as Viagogo, Safetickets.net, Stubhub, eBay and Gumtree are done so without the permission of the R&A and, as such, may be refused entry to the championship.