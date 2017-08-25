Tickets on-sale for 2019 Solheim Cup

The countdown to the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles can officially begin with tickets for the event having gone on-sale today.

A variety of packages and tickets, starting from £10, are now available at SolheimCup2019.com with special family ticket packages and early bird discounts available soon.

After a successful 15th edition of the Solheim Cup in Iowa last weekend, where an inspired USA team retained the trophy, all eyes are now on the next European edition, which will be played on the renowned PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles in Scotland.

Catriona Matthew, below, widely tipped to captain the European side in the match, played in her ninth Solheim Cup in Iowa and said afterwards: “The players are really looking forward to coming to Scotland to experience a Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.

“They watched an amazing Ryder Cup played there in 2014 and now can’t wait to be part of something similar for the 2019 Solheim Cup. Their experiences of the world’s best golf courses in Scotland, along with the renowned Scottish hospitality, both at past Solheim Cups as well as RICOH Women’s British Opens and Ladies Scottish Opens, means that everyone is anticipating that this will be the best Solheim Cup ever.”

Scotland’s staging of the 2019 Solheim Cup is being led by the EventScotland team within VisitScotland’s events directorate.

Paul Bush, Director of Events at VisitScotland, said: “A high bar has been set by the 2017 Solheim Cup in Des Moines and we are all relishing the challenge of taking the 2019 Solheim Cup to an even higher level.

“We have a strong track record of hosting and enhancing major events in Scotland and we look forward to making the Solheim Cup the ‘must attend’ sporting event of 2019.

It is important to us that this is seen as a ‘bucket list’ event and we want everyone to consider attending, regardless of whether they are an ardent golf fan or a family who may have never considered a golf event as a day out before.”

The week will begin with the PING Junior Solheim Cup, also at Gleneagles. This unique, under-18s event will be showcased as never before as Scotland seeks to ensure that this is the most family-orientated Solheim Cup ever staged.

VisitScotland, on behalf of the Scottish Government, has stated the ambition to ensure the 2019 edition of the Solheim Cup in Perthshire will serve to both grow golf and leave a lasting legacy of increased participation in women’s sport.



