search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTiger vs Phil WILL be shown live in the UK after all

Golf News

Tiger vs Phil WILL be shown live in the UK after all

By Michael McEwan22 November, 2018
Tiger Woods Phil Mickelson The Match Sky Sports Sky Sports Golf Shadow Creek Las Vegas PGA Tour
Tiger Vs Phil On Sky

It's official: Tiger Woods' $9m "winners takes all" duel with Phil Mickelson will be shown live on British TV tomorrow night after all.

Sky Sports will broadcast 'The Match' live on Sky Sports Golf from 8pm.

The event - which is being shown live on pay-per-view television in the US - will be available to watch for all Sky Sports customers. 

Sky Sports has confirmed that it will show American broadcaster TNT's live feed from the event, taking place at Shadow Creek Golf Club and staged by MGM Resorts International, with five hours of live coverage.

• SIGN UP NOW - The bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League is now live!

• Euro legend "in total agreement" with Rory over PGA Tour switch

Woods and Mickelson, along with their caddies, will be mic'd up during the contest and, as well as playing for a $9m bounty, they will also contest a series of spontaneous side-bets, the proceeds of which will be distributed to worthy causes. 

• OPINION - "Tiger vs Phil: An unapologetic publicity stunt?"

Despite featuring two of golf's biggest stars, various elements of 'The Match' have been widely criticised by fans, commentator and even Woods and Mickelson's fellow pros. 

Earlier today, two-time European Tour winner Eddie Pepperell hit out at the contest, labelling it 'pathetic' and 'putrid'. 

Will you be watching 'The Match'?

Let us know your reasons for your decision in our Comments section below.

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Phil Mickelson

Related Articles - The Match

Related Articles - Sky Sports

Related Articles - Sky Sports Golf

Related Articles - Shadow Creek

Related Articles - Las Vegas

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Golf News

Don't miss our incredible Black Friday subscription offer
Tiger vs Phil WILL be shown live in the UK after all
He's back! "Wine-free" Victor Dubuisson makes his return to golf
Introducing... the bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League!
European legend "in total agreement" with Rory McIlroy's PGA Tour move

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
A good grip will give you more consistency
Watch
play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
play button
Lowering your ball flight
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
See all videos right arrow