Tiger vs Phil WILL be shown live in the UK after all

It's official: Tiger Woods' $9m "winners takes all" duel with Phil Mickelson will be shown live on British TV tomorrow night after all.

Sky Sports will broadcast 'The Match' live on Sky Sports Golf from 8pm.

The event - which is being shown live on pay-per-view television in the US - will be available to watch for all Sky Sports customers.

Sky Sports has confirmed that it will show American broadcaster TNT's live feed from the event, taking place at Shadow Creek Golf Club and staged by MGM Resorts International, with five hours of live coverage.



Woods and Mickelson, along with their caddies, will be mic'd up during the contest and, as well as playing for a $9m bounty, they will also contest a series of spontaneous side-bets, the proceeds of which will be distributed to worthy causes.



Despite featuring two of golf's biggest stars, various elements of 'The Match' have been widely criticised by fans, commentator and even Woods and Mickelson's fellow pros.



Earlier today, two-time European Tour winner Eddie Pepperell hit out at the contest, labelling it 'pathetic' and 'putrid'.

