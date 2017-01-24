Tiger Woods admits ‘concern’ at schedule

• Tiger Woods admits concerns about his upcoming schedule

Tiger Woods has admitted he does have concerns about his hectic upcoming schedule which will see him play four times over the next five weeks.

The 14-time major champion tees it up at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines this week before heading over to the Middle East for the Omega Dubai Desert Classic – his first regular season European Tour event for three years.

Woods will then have a week off before playing in the Genesis Open followed by the Honda Classic.

“It’s a concern, no doubt about it,” said Woods at a media day for the Genesis Open, which is being hosted by the Tiger Woods Foundation.

“But I’m also looking forward to it. I’ve sat out long enough.”

Since playing at the Hero World Challenge in early December – his first event since the 2015 Wyndham Championship – Woods revealed that he’s been practising at home ‘four to five times a week’ in preparation for this busy stretch.

And it is that which makes him believe he is in a good enough physical state to handle the rigours of each tournament.

“I’ve got my body in a pretty good state where I feel as though I can handle that workload – but I’ve still got to go out and do it, experience it, and that’s a lot of golf for being on the sidelines for so long,” he added.

Woods has won eight times at Torrey Pines in his PGA Tour career but, in his most recent event there in 2015, he withdrew after 11 holes citing back pain.

