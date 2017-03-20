bunkered.co.uk
 
Home / Golf News / Tiger Woods’ agent denies ‘comical’ rumours

By on March 20, 2017

Tiger Woods

• Tiger Woods’ agent denies ‘comical’ Masters rumours
• The 41-year-old has yet to make a decision on Augusta
• “He’s progressing and hoping he can do it,” said Steinberg

TIGER WOODS | THE MASTERS

Tiger Woods’ agent has branded rumours that the 14-time major champion won’t play The Masters as ‘comical’.

The 41-year-old hasn’t played since withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in early February due to back spasms and didn’t attend a press conference at the Genesis Open two weeks later after being advised to ‘stay horizontal’.

The decision of Woods not to play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational raised serious doubts about teeing it up at Augusta and, on Friday, a GolfDigest article stated that Woods hasn’t been able to play or practice since Dubai.

Read more -> Jack Nicklaus ‘sad’ at Tiger Woods situation

Tiger Woods

It continued: “Another source said that he saw Woods recently and he ‘didn’t look good,’ adding that while he hopes he is back soon, Woods doesn’t look close to being ready and that a return at The Masters would be too soon. The source added that all Woods has been able to do of late is putt.”

“We’re not in a situation to even talk about playing in The Masters now” – Mark Steinberg

However, this information was strongly denied by Mark Steinberg, who told Golf Channel: “I have no idea who Mr Wacker’s [the author] really close sources are. I can tell you this, nobody spoke to him (Wacker); so how he could know something that Tiger and I don’t know is comical.

“I talked to Tiger four hours ago on the phone. We’re not in a situation to even talk about playing in The Masters now. He’s got treatments and is progressing and hoping he can do it. There’s not been a decision one way or the other. I couldn’t give you a fair assessment, but to say it’s doubtful is an absolutely inaccurate statement.”

Will Tiger Woods be at Augusta?

Do you think the 14-time major champion will be teeing it up in two weeks’ time? Let us know in the ‘Comments’ section below.

3 Comments

  1. Terry Wall

    March 20, 2017 at 10:51 am

    One of the definitions of “doubtful” is “undecided”. So how can Steinburg say that it’s absolutely inaccurate when his quote says precisely that – “there’s not been a decision one way or the other”?

    I’ve never been a fan of Woods, he’s nowhere near Nicklaus as a man or a golfer (Jack had real competition who didn’t collapse in fright when he was in contention, they beat him into second place more often than he won!) but I do regret seeing the damage that Tiger’s efforts have done to his physique to cause his present problems.

    But haven’t we heard enough? Let him recuperate quietly away from all the attention for a year or two and if he comes back healthy, that’s okay. In the meantime can we just get on with enjoying the outstanding young – and older – players who are battling it out at present?

    Reply

  2. David Stubley

    March 20, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Call me cynical but this is an agent keeping his client’s profile up for as long as possible.I really can’t see TW teeing it up at Augusta National. Given I believe he has the yips when chipping I don’t believe he wants to damage his image further.

    Reply

  3. Frank Rennie

    March 20, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Tiger is his own man, He will make his comeback to golf when he feels he is fit enough to compete. I don’t think he will ever dominate the game as he used to do, but to have him back playing again would be a great boost for the game of golf.
    Go get them “Tiger”

    Reply
