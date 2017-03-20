Tiger Woods’ agent denies ‘comical’ rumours

• Tiger Woods’ agent denies ‘comical’ Masters rumours

• The 41-year-old has yet to make a decision on Augusta

• “He’s progressing and hoping he can do it,” said Steinberg

Tiger Woods’ agent has branded rumours that the 14-time major champion won’t play The Masters as ‘comical’.

The 41-year-old hasn’t played since withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in early February due to back spasms and didn’t attend a press conference at the Genesis Open two weeks later after being advised to ‘stay horizontal’.

The decision of Woods not to play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational raised serious doubts about teeing it up at Augusta and, on Friday, a GolfDigest article stated that Woods hasn’t been able to play or practice since Dubai.

It continued: “Another source said that he saw Woods recently and he ‘didn’t look good,’ adding that while he hopes he is back soon, Woods doesn’t look close to being ready and that a return at The Masters would be too soon. The source added that all Woods has been able to do of late is putt.”

“We’re not in a situation to even talk about playing in The Masters now” – Mark Steinberg

However, this information was strongly denied by Mark Steinberg, who told Golf Channel: “I have no idea who Mr Wacker’s [the author] really close sources are. I can tell you this, nobody spoke to him (Wacker); so how he could know something that Tiger and I don’t know is comical.

“I talked to Tiger four hours ago on the phone. We’re not in a situation to even talk about playing in The Masters now. He’s got treatments and is progressing and hoping he can do it. There’s not been a decision one way or the other. I couldn’t give you a fair assessment, but to say it’s doubtful is an absolutely inaccurate statement.”

