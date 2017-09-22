There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsTiger Woods' arrest 'a massive scream for help' - Phelps

Golf News

Tiger Woods' arrest 'a massive scream for help' - Phelps

By Bunkered Golf Magazine22 September, 2017
Tiger Woods Michael Phelps
Tiger Woods

Since his arrest for driving under the influence (DUI) back in May, Tiger Woods has been receiving advice and support from an unlikely source: 23-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Phelps.

According to a report in the New York Times, Phelps reached out to Woods in the wake of his very public ordeal, which saw dashcam footage of his 3am arrest by the roadside not for from his Florida home beamed to the world.

A toxicology report revealed no alcohol in Woods’s system but a mix of four prescription drugs and Phelps, a keen golfer who was around the US team room at the 2016 Ryder Cup, gave an abrupt assessment of what he thought when he heard the news.

“I feel like that’s a massive scream for help,” he said.

The swimmer probably understands more than most what the 14-time major winner has gone through. Twice he has been arrested for DUI – the second time for being almost twice the speed limit – while was also pictured in a tabloid holding a bong at a private party.

Michael Phelps

After spending time in a treatment centre to deal with anxiety and depression and becoming aware of how difficult it is for many people to reach out for help, Phelps now speaks publicly about mental illness and got in touch with Woods through his friend Notah Begay III.

“Michael can provide honest and direct feedback, and that’s what athletes of their caliber need the most,” added Begay, who said the pair’s first phone call last two hours.

“Athletes at their level of accomplishment, they have 100 people lined up around the corner trying to sell something to them or do something for them, and it’s hard to filter out, to decide, who is looking out for their best interests.”

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Tiger Tracker

-

Golf News

Tiger Woods' arrest 'a massive scream for help' - Phelps
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Catriona Matthew named 2019 Solheim Cup captain
SOLHEIM CUP

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

REPORT Golf boom: How Scotland's munis are thriving
Archive

By Martin Inglis

Jon Rahm & Pat Perez eye $10m FedEx Cup jackpot
Jon Rahm

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

24 of the coolest golf carts ever made
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Retired pro shoots 22 strokes below age for world record
Guinness World Record

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Win a Stewart Golf R1-S push trolley & T5 tour bag
Stewart Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

15 moments that defined Rory McIlroy's career
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Sergio Garcia halts play for nearly 30mins for ruling
Sergio Garcia

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
play button
Only listen to good advice says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
A narrow stance for a better turn
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below