Tiger Woods arrested on drink-driving offence

Former world No.1 Tiger Woods was arrested in Florida in the early hours of this morning for a reported drink-driving offence.

Woods, 41, was arrested at around 3am in the town of Jupiter and it is thought he spent up to eight hours in custody before being released.

The 14-time major winner is currently sidelined following another back operation and hasn’t played since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic at the start of February.

Just last week, he published a lengthy blog post on his website that said the long-term prognosis for his return to golf was ‘positive’ but that there was ‘no hurry’ to do so.

“Presently, I’m not looking ahead,” he wrote. “I can’t twist for another two and a half to three months. Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me. I am concentrating on short-term goals.”

He added: “My surgeon and physiotherapist say the operation was successful. It’s just a matter of not screwing up and letting it fuse. I’m walking and doing my exercises, and taking my kids to and from school. All I can do is take it day by day.”

