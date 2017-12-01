There are no results available.
Tiger Woods 'awful' around the greens - Haney

Tiger Woods 'awful' around the greens - Haney

By Bunkered Golf Magazine01 December, 2017
Hank Haney didn’t waste any time in giving his opinion about Tiger Woods’ comeback round.

The 14-time major champion fired a three-under-par 69 on day one of the Hero World Challenge to sit three shots behind leader Tommy Fleetwood and, like most of us, Haney was glued to the action.

But while most were glowing about the round, which Woods himself said was ‘great’, Haney – who worked with the 41-year-old from 2004-09 – couldn’t overlook the apparent frailties in his chipping around the greens.

Asked for his take on the round by a Twitter follower, Haney responded:

However, Haney believes that if Woods can sort out his chipping issues, which were a major issue in his then-worst career round of 82 in the Waste Management Phoenix Open in January 2015, he sees no reason why he can’t return to the winner’s circle.

