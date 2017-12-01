Tiger Woods 'awful' around the greens - Haney

Hank Haney didn’t waste any time in giving his opinion about Tiger Woods’ comeback round.



The 14-time major champion fired a three-under-par 69 on day one of the Hero World Challenge to sit three shots behind leader Tommy Fleetwood and, like most of us, Haney was glued to the action.

But while most were glowing about the round, which Woods himself said was ‘great’, Haney – who worked with the 41-year-old from 2004-09 – couldn’t overlook the apparent frailties in his chipping around the greens.

Asked for his take on the round by a Twitter follower, Haney responded:

These are the DREADED chipping yips that @HankHaney talked about.... He's been dealing with this for YEARS. By far biggest red flag of the day. By FAR. https://t.co/MJCbjgm8VU — Eric Bickel (@EBJunkies) November 30, 2017

It’s all ready a red flag, awful day around the greens https://t.co/Gldz0yPmjq — Hank Haney (@HankHaney) November 30, 2017

100 positive comments and 1 clear observation and I’m your least favorite person? I think Tiger wins this year but anyone that doesn’t think his short game is a red flag has his head in the sand https://t.co/9UW6mN43qY — Hank Haney (@HankHaney) November 30, 2017

However, Haney believes that if Woods can sort out his chipping issues, which were a major issue in his then-worst career round of 82 in the Waste Management Phoenix Open in January 2015, he sees no reason why he can’t return to the winner’s circle.

Good start by Tiger, swing looked good to me, 69 despite playing the Par 5’s one over is good scoring, 1 Penalty Shot, 1 Three Putt, 2 Two Chips and he shoulda, woulda, coulda been leading. — Hank Haney (@HankHaney) November 30, 2017

No reason for me to think he won’t win, I’ve said that ever since he posted his first driver swing, he’s just going to have to play around his short game a little https://t.co/fobwfjK8Au — Hank Haney (@HankHaney) November 30, 2017