Tiger Woods backs Jason Day’s slow play

• Tiger Woods backs Jason Day’s controversial pace of play
• The 29-year-old Aussie said he ‘didn’t care’ about speeding up
• Mentor Woods agreed: “You’ve got to be deliberate”
Earlier this year, the 29-year-old said he ‘didn’t care’ about speeding up his game, despite being recognised as one of the slower players on the PGA Tour, and said he had to get back to what makes him good.
His comments were condemned by fellow PGA Tour players Billy Horschel and Brandt Snedeker, the latter of who said that it ‘wasn’t the right statement to be making’.
The 2014 Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley, meanwhile, believes he’s put a huge amount of attention on himself now and doesn’t believe that will improve his game.
However, despite criticism, Day has received backing arguably from the person who matters most: his confidante, mentor and 14-time major champion Tiger Woods.
According to the New York Journal, the Aussie told Woods during a phone call that he was doing his best to speed up, “but every time I try to do it, I feel like gathering information and hitting the shot combine into one, and there are too many things flying around and I can’t concentrate.”
And Woods, who complained about the pace of play during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic before withdrawing, backed him 100%.
Woods responded: “Why would you speed up? You’ve got to be deliberate. You’ve got to hit the correct shot.”
Jason Day last tasted victory nine months ago at The Players Championship and has lost his place as world No.1 after 47 consecutive weeks following Dustin Johnson’s win at the Genesis Open.
What do you make of Tiger Woods’ support for Jason Day’s slow play? Leave us your thoughts in the ‘Comments’ section below.
Donald Sutherland
February 20, 2017 at 9:43 am
Slow play is driving people away from the game both from the playing side but the spectator side of it as well. I’m very surprised that Tiger Woods is encouraging this, he seems to have forgotten who made him what he is, the golfing public
Andrew Bond
February 20, 2017 at 9:52 am
Imagine if that idiot was out first in the monthly medal, you wouldn’t have a member left. Trouble is juniors will copy him then the future will be shite
David Howard
February 20, 2017 at 9:57 am
Woods comments are deplorable. How are we ever to get more people to play our great game when they will be put off by waiting on some copying Jason Day’s speed of play?
If our tournament officials and game administrators have any respect for the game at all levels, they should now look to actively impose punishment for slow play. If there is an official with every group then there are no reasons why they cannot all be put on the clock. Above all, make the punishment something that will hurt all players equally, ie shot penalties. A fine makes no difference to a multi-millionaire but would unfairly punish an up and coming player.
Golfers make such a big deal about respecting the rules of the game and in most cases call penalties upon themselves. However the pace of play is one area that some decide not to call time on themselves for.
At the grass roots level, quicker play means you have potential to get more players on the course so increase income.
Regards
David Howard
Gerry
February 20, 2017 at 10:02 am
Golfers simply cannot play at the same speed. We all have different routines. Some of by buddies, simply walk up to the ball & hit it. Whereas I take two practice swings. Gordon however can have four or five practice swings before hitting the ball….and lets not talk about the time he takes on the greens. But that’s what he needs to do to get the best out of his round & enjoy himself So if Jason takes a bit longer, then so be it. He certainly didn’t get to number one by rushing around the course. Good advice Tiger.