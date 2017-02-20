• Tiger Woods backs Jason Day’s controversial pace of play

• The 29-year-old Aussie said he ‘didn’t care’ about speeding up

• Mentor Woods agreed: “You’ve got to be deliberate”

Jason Day has received the backing from Tiger Woods over his controversial slow play stance.

Earlier this year, the 29-year-old said he ‘didn’t care’ about speeding up his game, despite being recognised as one of the slower players on the PGA Tour, and said he had to get back to what makes him good.

His comments were condemned by fellow PGA Tour players Billy Horschel and Brandt Snedeker, the latter of who said that it ‘wasn’t the right statement to be making’.

Read more -> Jordan Spieth vows to speed up pace of play

The 2014 Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley, meanwhile, believes he’s put a huge amount of attention on himself now and doesn’t believe that will improve his game.

However, despite criticism, Day has received backing arguably from the person who matters most: his confidante, mentor and 14-time major champion Tiger Woods .

According to the New York Journal, the Aussie told Woods during a phone call that he was doing his best to speed up, “but every time I try to do it, I feel like gathering information and hitting the shot combine into one, and there are too many things flying around and I can’t concentrate.”

Read more -> Player: Tiger Woods has ‘the cancer of golf’

And Woods, who complained about the pace of play during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic before withdrawing, backed him 100%.

Woods responded: “Why would you speed up? You’ve got to be deliberate. You’ve got to hit the correct shot.”

Jason Day last tasted victory nine months ago at The Players Championship and has lost his place as world No.1 after 47 consecutive weeks following Dustin Johnson’s win at the Genesis Open.

Follow @BunkeredOnline

Tiger Woods backs Jason Day’s slow play

What do you make of Tiger Woods’ support for Jason Day’s slow play? Leave us your thoughts in the ‘Comments’ section below.

More Reading