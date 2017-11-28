Tiger Woods comeback betting specials: A rundown

Are you onboard the Tiger Woods hype train? Well, it appears a number of bookmakers are.



In a bid to capitalise on the public interest surrounding Woods’ return after ten months out through injury, both Sky Bet and Paddy Power have opened special Tiger Woods betting markets.

You can bet on anything from whether Woods will win a major again, to whether he’ll retire before the end of 2018, to hiring Butch Harmon again!

Promising reports about Woods have also seen his odds to win the Hero World Challenge tumble. At the start of the week, he was 50/1 to win. Now, he’s down to 33/1.

Here’s a rundown of all those Woods-related bets:

Sky Bet

Top 10 (inc. ties) in a 2018 major – 11/8

Top 5 (inc. ties) in a 2018 major – 9/2

Make the cut in all four 2018 majors – 16/1

To win a major in 2018 – 25/1

To win two or more majors in 2018 – 200/1

To win a PGA Tour event in 2017/18 – 13/2

To win first event of 2017/18 season – 50/1

To win two or more PGA Tour events in 2017/18 – 40/1

Make the 2018 Ryder Cup team – 16/1

Paddy Power

At the Hero World Challenge

To make birdie on his first hole – 4/1

To hit the fairway on his first hole – 8/15

To be in the last group on Sunday – 16/1

To shoot under par in round one – 4/5

To go bogey-free in round one – 14/1

To NOT complete 72 holes – 7/1

To NOT complete round one – 20/1

To win wire-to-wire – 150/1

Hero World Challenge & 2018 Masters double – 500/1

Other specials

To make the cut on the PGA Tour again – 1/10

To make the cut in a major again – 1/4

To play in the 2018 Masters – 1/4

To get back into the world top 50 – 6/4

To officially retire from golf by end of 2018 – 7/4

To win another major in his career – 8/1

Make the 2018 Ryder Cup team – 10/1

To get back in world top 10 – 10/1

To hire Steve Williams again – 12/1

To win on the PGA Tour in 2018 – 16/1

To win a major in 2018 – 25/1

To hire Butch Harmon again – 33/1

To make the 2020 US Olympic team – 40/1

To get back to world No.1 – 50/1

Do any of the markets take your fancy? If so, let us know which one you’ll be having a flutter on in the ‘Comments’ section below.