Tiger Woods confirms European Tour start

• Tiger Woods commits to Omega Dubai Desert Classic

• He’ll also play Farmers Insurance Open and Honda Classic

• With the Genesis Open, it means four starts in five weeks

Expect to see a lot more of Tiger Woods over the coming weeks.

The European Tour revealed this morning that he will be teeing it up in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic (February 2-5), which follows swiftly from his announcements last night that he will be playing in the Farmers Insurance Open (January 26-29) and Honda Classic (February 23-26).

“When you win in Dubai, you know you’ve beaten an outstanding field” – Tiger Woods

It means four starts in five weeks for Woods, who announced in mid-December that he would be teeing it up in the Genesis Open at Riviera from February 16-19.

Read more -> 19 of Tiger Woods biggest fashion disasters

Speaking about his Dubai trip, Woods said: “I’ve always enjoyed playing in Dubai and it’s fantastic to see how the city has grown phenomenally from when I first started playing there.”

“It was great winning in Dubai in 2006 and 2008. When you win in Dubai, you know you’ve beaten an outstanding field. The support from the fans is also just wonderful.”

Woods is an amazing 92-under par for the 28 rounds he has played at the Majlis course since making his debut in 2001.

Read more -> Inside Tiger Woods’ Bridgestone ball deal

Mohamed Juma Buamaim, vice chairman and CEO of golf in DUBAi, added: “We are naturally delighted and proud that Tiger Woods is joining us for the 2017 Omega Dubai Desert Classic and, like every one, I also look forward to seeing his trademark fist-pumps.

“Having one of the world’s greatest golfers play in your event is something many tournament organisers dream of; so for us to be able to welcome him to the Majlis Course for the eighth time is a major boost for golf in the Middle East, especially Dubai.”

Tiger’s early 2017 schedule

Jan 26-29: Farmers Insurance Open

Feb 2-5: Omega Dubai Desert Classic

Feb 9-12: WEEK OFF

Feb 16-19: Genesis Open

Feb 23-26: Honda Classic

Follow @BunkeredOnline

How will Tiger Woods fare?

How do you think Tiger Woods will perform in his hectic start to 2017? Leave your thoughts in the ‘Comments’ section below.