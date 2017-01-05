Tiger Woods confirms European Tour start

• Tiger Woods commits to Omega Dubai Desert Classic
• He’ll also play Farmers Insurance Open and Honda Classic
• With the Genesis Open, it means four starts in five weeks
The European Tour revealed this morning that he will be teeing it up in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic (February 2-5), which follows swiftly from his announcements last night that he will be playing in the Farmers Insurance Open (January 26-29) and Honda Classic (February 23-26).
“When you win in Dubai, you know you’ve beaten an outstanding field” – Tiger Woods
It means four starts in five weeks for Woods, who announced in mid-December that he would be teeing it up in the Genesis Open at Riviera from February 16-19.
Speaking about his Dubai trip, Woods said: “I’ve always enjoyed playing in Dubai and it’s fantastic to see how the city has grown phenomenally from when I first started playing there.”
“It was great winning in Dubai in 2006 and 2008. When you win in Dubai, you know you’ve beaten an outstanding field. The support from the fans is also just wonderful.”
