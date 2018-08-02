Tiger Woods confident of handling hectic season run-in

If you enjoyed watching Tiger Woods’ run at the Open at Carnoustie, here’s some news you’re going to love.



The 14-time major champion could well tee it up seven times over the next nine weeks, which may culminate in an appearance on the 2018 US Ryder Cup team.

Woods will kick things off at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational today – a tournament he has won eight times – before heading to the US PGA Championship at Bellerive next week.

He’ll then take a week off before playing in the first two season-ending FedEx Cup events – The Northern Trust and Dell Technologies Championship.



The 42-year-old hasn’t confirmed for the BMW Championship the following week yet and, after a week-long break in the PGA Tour schedule, will certainly tee it up in the Tour Championship should he qualify.

After that, it’s the Ryder Cup in Paris, where Woods – already a vice-captain – has made no secret of his desire to be part of the 12-strong US team.

But a big question remains… how does he feel his body will cope with the rigours of so much tournament golf in such a short period of time?



“I knew through the early part of the summer that if I played well, this is what I was going to have to endure, coming with a pretty big schedule at the very end,” he said.

“We built a pretty good physical game plan for it: my training schedule, how to build myself up, my recovery breaks, I even had to factor in how much I can practice, just to make sure I'm physically fit enough to get through this section.

“But also, I want to play well and win tournaments through this. I feel like my body is good and I need to keep it that way.”

Tiger Woods’ schedule

Aug 2-5: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Aug 9-12: US PGA Championship

Aug 23-26: The Northern Trust

Aug 31-3: Dell Technologies Championship

Sept 6-9: BMW Championship – TBC

Sept 20-23: Tour Championship – TBC

Sept 28-30: The Ryder Cup – TBC