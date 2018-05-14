Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
HomeGolf NewsTiger Woods confident win is close after Players display

Golf News

Tiger Woods confident win is close after Players display

By Martin Inglis14 May, 2018
Tiger Woods The Players Championship
Tiger Woods

But for a water ball on the par-3 17th hole, Tiger Woods could have easily racked up his third PGA Tour top five in his past five starts.

Nevertheless, a T11 finish at the Players Championship - including a career-low TPC Sawgrass round of 65 on Saturday - has the 14-time major champion believing that a win is most certainly on the horizon.

Asked whether there were any doubts in his mind as to whether he can achieve his 80th PGA Tour win, Woods said: "No, no. After the changes I made after LA [Genesis Open], how I played at Honda and how I played at Valspar and Bay Hill, I knew I was close to winning golf tournaments. Hell, I was one shot out of Valspar."

A keen viewer of the weekend Players Championship action was fellow Masters champion Trevor Immelman, who took it one step further by tweeting that Woods will 'definitely' win another major.

He tweeted:

Woods will now take two weeks off before the Memorial Tournament from May 31 - June 3 before the US Open two weeks after that, with one of his main goals to get into the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Akron - a course he has won at eight times.

"I'm going to go home and start training again and build on what I've done this weekend," he added. "This weekend was extremely positive. I hit a lot of good shots, and I'm very excited to see some putts go in too this weekend as well.

"One of my goals is to get into Akron, one last time, before we leave there. I've won there eight times and I would like to get there with one more chance. But I've got to do some work between now and then and hopefully put together one good event."

