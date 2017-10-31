There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsTiger Woods confirms PGA Tour return

Golf News

Tiger Woods confirms PGA Tour return

By Bunkered Golf Magazine30 October, 2017
Tiger Woods Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has confirmed he will return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge from November 30-December 3.

In a statement posted on Woods' website, the 14-time major champion said he was 'excited' to return at Albany in his first event for nine months after withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February.

In April, Woods underwent a fourth back surgery and was only cleared to resume full golf activity two weeks ago following a flurry of posts on social media.

"I am excited to return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge,” the statement read. “Albany is the perfect setting and it will be great to join this outstanding field. 

Tiger Woods

"I want to thank Pawan Munjal and Hero MotoCorp for their continued support of this tournament and my foundation. I would also like to thank the fans for their unwavering support during my injury."

The Hero World Challenge is where Woods started his comeback last year after 16 months on the sidelines. He finished 15th in the 18-man field and then played in the Farmers Insurance Open, where he comfortably missed the cut.

The next week, Woods flew out to the Middle East but was forced to withdraw after a five-over-par 77 in the opening round in Dubai after suffering from back spasms.

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Hero World Challenge

Related Articles - Tour News

-

Golf News

Internet reacts to Tiger Woods' PGA Tour comeback
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tiger Woods confirms PGA Tour return
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Paul Casey gives Ryder Cup boost to Team Europe
Paul Casey

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Bernhard Langer 'putting better than anyone ever has'
Bernhard Langer

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Gleneagles scoops Tourism Awards hat-trick
Gleneagles

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

European Tour 'unveils anti slow' play event
European Tour

By Michael McEwan

Eddie Pepperell outlines his 'manifesto' for golf
Eddie Pepperell

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

18 of the most bizarre injuries to golfers
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Golf event descends into chaos after rules controversy
KLPGA Tour

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Blane Dodds: His last Scottish Golf interview
Scottish Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
Controlling the speed of your back swing
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
Timing your strike
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below