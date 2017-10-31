Tiger Woods confirms PGA Tour return

Tiger Woods has confirmed he will return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge from November 30-December 3.

In a statement posted on Woods' website, the 14-time major champion said he was 'excited' to return at Albany in his first event for nine months after withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February.



In April, Woods underwent a fourth back surgery and was only cleared to resume full golf activity two weeks ago following a flurry of posts on social media.

"I am excited to return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge,” the statement read. “Albany is the perfect setting and it will be great to join this outstanding field.

"I want to thank Pawan Munjal and Hero MotoCorp for their continued support of this tournament and my foundation. I would also like to thank the fans for their unwavering support during my injury."

The Hero World Challenge is where Woods started his comeback last year after 16 months on the sidelines. He finished 15th in the 18-man field and then played in the Farmers Insurance Open, where he comfortably missed the cut.

The next week, Woods flew out to the Middle East but was forced to withdraw after a five-over-par 77 in the opening round in Dubai after suffering from back spasms.