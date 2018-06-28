search
Tiger Woods could be making a major gear change this week

Golf News

Tiger Woods could be making a major gear change this week

By bunkered.co.uk27 June, 2018
Tiger Woods Quicken Loans National PGA Tour Putters TaylorMade TP Black Copper collection TaylorMade putters TaylorMade
Tiger Woods Putter

Tiger Woods could be about to make a significant change to his bag.

Languishing at the wrong end of the putting stats, the former world No.1 is considering swapping out his trusty blade putter for a mallet.

Woods, 42, was spotted using a TaylorMade Ardmore 3 slant-neck model in practice ahead of this week’s Quicken Loans National in Maryland.

Despite having used a blade-style putter for the vast majority of his career, Woods is contemplating putting the mallet in play this week to overcome the putting demons that have dogged his return to the game this season.

He currently ranks 175th on the PGA Tour in putts made inside five feet and 89th in SG: Putting.

On his most recent appearance, at the US Open a fortnight ago, he needed 58 putts in two rounds.

“It’s at my discretion,” Woods told reporters at TPC Potomac. “If I find something that helps me play better, so be it. If it doesn’t then it’s not going in the bag.’’

Tiger last used something other than a blade in competition in 2011 when he briefly put Nike’s Method 003 mallet in the bag.

