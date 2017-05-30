Tiger Woods denies alcohol involved in arrest

Tiger Woods has denied that alcohol was involved in his arrest for driving under the influence (DUI) in the early hours of Monday morning.



The 41-year-old was arrested at around 3am in the Florida town of Jupiter, a short drive from his home in Hobe Sound, and reportedly spent up to eight hours in custody before being released.

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions,” said Woods in a statement, before strongly denying the involvement of alcohol.

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realise the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.



“I would like to apologise with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.

“I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office for their professionalism.”

Woods’ arrest comes just days after saying in a blog post that he ‘hasn’t felt this good in years’ following a fourth back surgery last month and that he is striving to return to competitive golf.