There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsTiger Woods denies alcohol involved in arrest

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Golf News

Tiger Woods denies alcohol involved in arrest

By Martin Inglis30 May, 2017
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has denied that alcohol was involved in his arrest for driving under the influence (DUI) in the early hours of Monday morning.

The 41-year-old was arrested at around 3am in the Florida town of Jupiter, a short drive from his home in Hobe Sound, and reportedly spent up to eight hours in custody before being released.

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions,” said Woods in a statement, before strongly denying the involvement of alcohol.  

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realise the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.

Read more - Tiger Woods gives positive injury update

Dbat9Dc Xg Aavcza

“I would like to apologise with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.

“I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office for their professionalism.”

Woods’ arrest comes just days after saying in a blog post that he ‘hasn’t felt this good in years’ following a fourth back surgery last month and that he is striving to return to competitive golf.

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Trending

Latest Headlines

Golf News

Tiger Woods 'didn't know where he was' upon arrest
Tiger Woods

By Martin Inglis

How Twitter reacted to Tiger Woods' arrest
Trending

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

New Cameron & Crown putters revealed
Titleist

By David Cunninghame

GolfBuddy launch LR7 laser rangefinder
Gear

By Chris Doyle

Richie Ramsay secures US Open spot
Richie Ramsay

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

Danny Willett splits from long-term caddie
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win an amazing golf holiday to Malaga
Macdonald Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Rory McIlroy confirms TaylorMade switch
Trending

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

10 things you NEED to know about Joe Miller
New

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a Powerbug GTX1 electic trolley
Powerbug

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below