Tiger Woods 'didn't know where he was' upon arrest

Tiger Woods was stationary in his car but ‘did not know where he was’ when officers arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence in the early hours of Monday morning.



Officers have confirmed, though, that what Woods said in his statement was true and that alcohol was NOT involved in his detainment at Palm Beach County Jail after he blew zeroes in the breathalyser test.

"I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved,” Woods had said. “What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realise the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

In the police report, it states that the former world No.1’s Mercedes was stopped in the right-hand side lane of the road and that Woods was asleep at the wheel and had to be woken up by officers.



Um, this is just not good. At all. pic.twitter.com/zNVG8LLjdI — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) May 30, 2017

Officers’ observations of the driver said that Woods had extremely slow and slurred speech and, despite being cooperative with them, he was confused and didn’t know where he was.

He had to ask the officers how far away from his house he was and stated that he’d come from California from golfing, before changing his story of where he was coming from and going to.

In the mandatory roadside tasks that had to be completed, Woods couldn’t maintain his starting position in the ‘Walk & Turn’ and stepped offline several times – likewise with the ‘One Leg Stand’ and ‘Finger to Nose’ tests.



Woods is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on July 5 before Judge Sandra Bosso-Pardo, according to court records.