There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsTiger Woods 'didn't know where he was' upon arrest

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Golf News

Tiger Woods 'didn't know where he was' upon arrest

By Martin Inglis30 May, 2017
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods1

Tiger Woods was stationary in his car but ‘did not know where he was’ when officers arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence in the early hours of Monday morning.

Officers have confirmed, though, that what Woods said in his statement was true and that alcohol was NOT involved in his detainment at Palm Beach County Jail after he blew zeroes in the breathalyser test.

"I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved,” Woods had said. “What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realise the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

In the police report, it states that the former world No.1’s Mercedes was stopped in the right-hand side lane of the road and that Woods was asleep at the wheel and had to be woken up by officers.

Read more - Twitter reacts to Tiger Woods' DUI arrest

Officers’ observations of the driver said that Woods had extremely slow and slurred speech and, despite being cooperative with them, he was confused and didn’t know where he was.

He had to ask the officers how far away from his house he was and stated that he’d come from California from golfing, before changing his story of where he was coming from and going to.

In the mandatory roadside tasks that had to be completed, Woods couldn’t maintain his starting position in the ‘Walk & Turn’ and stepped offline several times – likewise with the ‘One Leg Stand’ and ‘Finger to Nose’ tests.

Woods is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on July 5 before Judge Sandra Bosso-Pardo, according to court records.

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Trending

Latest Headlines

Golf News

Tiger Woods 'didn't know where he was' upon arrest
Tiger Woods

By Martin Inglis

How Twitter reacted to Tiger Woods' arrest
Trending

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

New Cameron & Crown putters revealed
Titleist

By David Cunninghame

GolfBuddy launch LR7 laser rangefinder
Gear

By Chris Doyle

Richie Ramsay secures US Open spot
Richie Ramsay

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

Danny Willett splits from long-term caddie
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win an amazing golf holiday to Malaga
Macdonald Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Rory McIlroy confirms TaylorMade switch
Trending

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

10 things you NEED to know about Joe Miller
New

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a Powerbug GTX1 electic trolley
Powerbug

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below