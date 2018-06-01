Tiger Woods downplays 'injury recurrence' concerns

Tiger Woods has moved quick to dispel any concerns over his fitness after opening with a 72 at the Memorial Tournament.



Woods, 42, played his first seven holes in four-over before recovering to post a level-par score.

The former world No.1 – five times of a winner of this week’s tournament at Muirfield Village – admitted afterwards that his back had been tight throughout the round. However, he insisted that there is no cause for alarm, despite his past history of back injuries.



“I wasn't rotating very well today, back was tight, and just it is what it is some days,” said Woods. “I made a few tweaks in my swing, my set-up, and lo and behold I was able to make some good swings on my back nine and turned the whole thing around.”

Pressed to elaborate, Woods added: “I have days like that. My back is fused. I'm going to have days where it's just tight. Unfortunately, today was one of those days and that's alright. I don't have any pain, thank God. It's just tight. So, no biggie.



“It's aging and it's surgeries. It is what it is. Just got to make the adjustments and I'm able to make them now.”



The 2014 Memorial winner Hideki Matsuyama is in a three-way tie for the lead after the opening round. He posted a seven-under 65 to top the leaderboard alongside Mexico’s Abraham Ancer and Chilean golfer Joaquin Niemann, who only turned professional just over a month ago.

