Tiger Woods' DUI arrest dash cam footage released

The dash cam footage from Tiger Woods' arrest for driving under the influence (DUI) has been released.



The 14-time major champion was found asleep at the wheel of his black Mercedes when officers found his car at the side of a road about a 15-20-minute drive from his home in Hobe Sound.

Woods, whose car had also sustained some damage, immediately denied that any alcohol was involved - which was proven to be correct upon the release of the DUI affidavit on Tuesday - and instead said it was 'an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications'.



"I would like to apologise with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans," said Woods. "I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again."

