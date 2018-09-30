He's done it! Tiger Woods ends winless drought!

It has taken him 41 official PGA Tour starts, 10,095 shots, 143 rounds and 1,876 days but finally we can say it: Tiger Woods is a winner again.

The former world No.1 claimed the 80th victory of his PGA Tour career in the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake. He held off Billy Horschel to win by two shots.

The victory is Woods’ first anywhere in the world since the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and moves him to within two wins of equalling Sam Snead’s record of 82 PGA Tour titles.

Woods’ latest win has also helped him finish second on the FedEx Cup standings and climb to 13th on the Official World Golf Ranking. He started the year languishing in 656th place on the standings.

To put the enormity of Tiger's win into context, there have been 239 official PGA Tour events since his previous victory, with $1,686,679,980 in total prize money given away.

There have also been 120 different winners representing 18 different countries, not to mention 75 different American winners.



"It's certainly up there with obviously all the major championships I've won, Players, World Golf Championships - but this is under different circumstances," he said. "You know, I've explained throughout the year that I just didn't know whether or when this would ever happen again.

"I was pretty emotional when Rory was tapping out, he was finishing out. I looked around and the tournament was over because I'd already put the bunker shot on the green, and I'd won 80. Eighty is a big number. I've been sitting on 79 for five years now, and to get 80 is a pretty damned good feeling."