Tiger Woods' ex opens up on their relationship

Golf News

Tiger Woods' ex opens up on their relationship

By Bunkered Golf Magazine10 January, 2018
Tiger Woods
Tiger Vonn

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn has opened up on her two-year relationship with Tiger Woods, describing the 14-time major champion as ‘very stubborn’.

The pair split up in May 2015, citing busy schedules in their respective sports as a defining reason behind the decision to go their separate ways.

“Lindsey and I have mutually decided to stop dating,” wrote Woods on his website. “Unfortunately, we lead very hectic lives and are both competing in demanding sports. It's difficult to spend time together.”

Now, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Vonn gave a glimpse into her relationship with the 42-year-old and spoke about his most difficult trait.

Tiger Vonn1

“I mean… I was in love,” she said. “I loved him and we’re still friends. Sometimes, I wish he would have listened to me a little more, but he’s very stubborn and he likes to go his own way.

“I hope this latest comeback sticks. I hope he goes back to winning tournaments.”

For Vonn, being thrust into greater spotlight by dating one of the world's most recognised sports stars also had its impact on social media, saying she 'had to have a thicker skin right away' to deal with any negative comments made towards her.

And as for the split itself, that was also very tough. “It’s hard enough to break up with a boyfriend without having to issue a press release about it,” said Vonn's sister Karin.

