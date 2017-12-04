Tiger Woods 'excited' but cautious about future

Tiger Woods is erring on the side of caution as he prepares to construct a schedule for the 2018 season.



The 41-year-old completed a successful comeback at the Hero World Challenge after ten months out through injury, finishing T9 in the 18-man field, which has seen him rocket up 531 places to No.668 in the world rankings.

Woods was content with his week's work and delighted by the fact he didn't feel any pain throughout the four rounds and now, his focus is on building a schedule that involves 'not playing too much'.

"I think we’re going to sit down here," said Woods after closing with a four-under-par 68. "We’re going to figure out what’s the best way to build my schedule for the major championships: play how much, what my training cycles are going to be and play enough, but don’t play too much."



Woods' game stacked up well against his fellow pros, with the only real question marks in his overall performance being his chipping.



"I really drove it well and I really putted well. I know I had one day where I didn't have speed on the greens, but I hit a lot of good putts this week.

"So I'm excited. This is the way I've been playing at home and when I came out here and played, I was playing very similar to this. I’m not quite hitting it as far, but I had the adrenaline going and overall I'm very pleased."

But when will Woods next tee it up? While the 14-time major champion didn't say anything for certain, if he is to replicate his comeback of 2016/17, his next event will be in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines from January 25-28.

