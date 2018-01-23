There are no results available.
Tiger Woods: Farmers Insurance Open special betting markets

Golf News

Tiger Woods: Farmers Insurance Open special betting markets

By Bunkered Golf Magazine23 January, 2018
Tiger Woods Farmers Insurance Open
Tiger Woods

In case you didn’t know, Tiger Woods is back in ‘official’ PGA Tour action this week – and bookmakers have tonnes of betting markets available for the 14-time major champion.

The Farmers Insurance Open marks the 42-year-old’s first start in a full-field PGA Tour event in exactly a year and, as coaches and fellow pros have been raving about the ‘new Tiger’, punters have also been taking advantage of the special markets.

So, you’ve heard about the guy who’s already stuck an insane amount on Woods to win at Augusta, but what odds are on offer for Woods at Torrey Pines this week?

Remember, this is a course where Woods has won eight times – including the 2008 US Open. However, he did miss the cut last time out, posting rounds of 76 and 72 to miss out on the weekend by four shots.

Tiger Woods

That hasn’t stopped Woods being installed as seventh favourite for the event at 22/1 behind Jon Rahm (8/1), Rickie Fowler (12/1), Justin Rose (14/1), Hideki Matsuyama (14/1), Jason Day (20/1) and Marc Leishman (20/1).

Here’s the full list of odds available for Woods’ comeback, via Paddy Power:

To win: 22/1
Top 5 finish: 6/1 
Top 10 finish: 3/1
Top 20 finish: 6/4
Top 40 finish: 8/11
To be top US player: 16/1
To make the cut: 8/13
To miss the cut: 6/5
To hit the fairway on his first hole: 4/6
To be in the last group on Sunday: 10/1
To go wire-to-wire: 150/1
To make a hole-in-one: 150/1
Farmers/Masters double: 150/1

