Tiger Woods frustrated by missing Genesis Open cut

After comfortably missing the cut at the Genesis Open, Tiger Woods admitted that it’s “going to take a little time” for him to rediscover his feel for tournament golf

Making his third competitive start since returning from a nine-month injury lay-off, the former world No.1 laboured to a five-over 76 in the second round after opening with a 72.



That caused him to miss the cut at by three shots at Riviera Country Club, where Graeme McDowell and Patrick Cantlay share the lead on seven-under.

“I haven't played golf in years and I’m just starting to come back so it’s going to take a little time,” said 42-year-old Woods afterwards. “I am progressing, I'm starting to get a feel for tournament golf again. I just need to clean up my rounds.

“I'm both pleased and also not very happy with some parts of it. It's nice to be back competing again and to be able to go out there and play, practice after each round. That's been nice, something I haven't done in years. So, you know, keep building.”

To that end, Woods has added next week’s Honda Classic in Florida – a tournament he hasn’t played in since 2014 – to his schedule.

“I need some tournament rounds and next week is a home match,” he added. I'm very excited about it. I wish I would have two more competitive rounds to head into next week, but that's not the case. But I get a chance to do some work and I'll go do some work.”