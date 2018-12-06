Tiger Woods hails ‘electric’ young US star

The breakout star of the 2018/19 PGA Tour season so far has, undoubtedly, been 23-year-old Cameron Champ.



In five events, the American has a win and three top tens to his name. In 20 rounds, he has shot over par just once and has a stroke average of 67.75.

In case you didn’t know, he also bombs it an absolute mile, leading the PGA Tour in driving distance, averaging 328.2 yards off the tee.



His performances have rightly raised eyebrows and Tiger Woods, the 2019 Presidents Cup captain, revealed that Champ is on his radar for next year’s match.

“Cam is one of the guys that he's just electric, how far he hits it,” said Woods, who was speaking to reporters in Australia, where he was visiting Presidents Cup venue Royal Melbourne.

“I haven't seen it in person. I want to see it. Jordan, I got a chance to play with him in Las Vegas this year, and he said he got outdriven by 95 yards, I think, on one of the holes.

“So that's something that – it's a different generation of guys that are coming through. They're younger, they're fitter, they're stronger, they're more explosive, and Cam is leading the way on that.”

Woods also believes there will be a number of changes from the defeated US Ryder Cup team to the one that will head Down Under to face Ernie Els’ International team.



“This is a totally different team, totally different players,” added Woods, who is keen to be a playing captain. “We could have a different core of guys. Obviously we have a lot of guys in their 20s that have made the last couple teams. But you just never know.

“Each individual team has their own uniqueness and character and that's what's fun about being a part of these teams, that you're building relationships that last a lifetime and ones you never thought you would have.”