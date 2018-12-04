search
HomeGolf NewsTiger Woods has thirst for latest business move

Golf News

Tiger Woods has thirst for latest business move

By bunkered.co.uk04 December, 2018
Tiger Woods looks set to team up with sponsor Monster Energy to produce his own flavoured energy drink.

According to Golfweek, the 14-time major champion is in talks with the brand for a licensing deal to produce his own drink, which Woods would have ‘serious influence on’ from a flavour and concept perspective.

Woods signed with Monster Energy ahead of the 2016 Hero World Challenge and his logo has been a feature on his golf bag ever since. The 42-year-old also user a black water bottle with the Monster Energy logo on during events.

“We just extended the deal with Monster, and so we’re looking at what the next stages are of that relationship,” Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg told Golfweek.

“It’s been an awesome partnership and there’s been talk about potential of a licensed deal with Tiger and Monster. What that looks like and tastes like, we haven’t flushed that out yet, but we’re at least in discussions about it now.”

They’re reportedly looking to get something done ‘in the next few months’, with Steinberg adding: “He’s at a stage in his life and career where he’s not doing those things without having heavy involvement.”

Watch this space!

Of course, Woods won’t be the first golfer to have his own drink. Seven-time major winner Arnold Palmer created the ‘Arnold Palmer’, which is a combination of iced tea and lemonade.

The likes of Ernie Els, Louis Oosthuizen and Retief Goosen, meanwhile, all have their own wines.

