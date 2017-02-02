bunkered.co.uk
 
Tiger Woods in disastrous Dubai start

By on February 2, 2017

Tiger Woods

• Tiger Woods opens with birdie-free five-over-par 77 in Dubai
• Clubhouse leader Sergio Garcia is 12 strokes ahead of Woods
• The 14-time major champ adamant he wasn’t playing in pain

TIGER WOODS | EUROPEAN TOUR

Tiger Woods’ struggles continued in the opening round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

The 41-year-old, who entered the event on the back of a missed cut at the Farmers Insurance Open last week, didn’t make a single birdie en route to a five-over-par 77.

To put that into perspective, at the time he finished his round, only three players had posted a worse 18-hole score, while leader Sergio Garcia outscored him by 12 strokes.

Woods started his round with a bogey on the tenth hole and went out in three-over-par 40 after inexplicably laying up on the par-5 18th before dunking his third shot in the water.

At Torrey Pines, much was made of Woods’ problems off the tee after hitting just four of 14 fairways during his opening round.

But in Dubai, it was predominantly his putter causing the problems, with his frustration reaching tipping point on the par-5 third hole.

The 14-time major champion then went on to bogey the fifth and, after his group was asked to pick up the pace, he also bogeyed the sixth to move to six-over-par.

On the final hole, Woods had 12ft for birdie but, in keeping with his round, it missed and afterwards, he was forced to reiterate that he wasn’t in any pain despite looking in some discomfort during his round.

What now for Tiger Woods?

Just two events into his four in five-week stretch, what do you think is most concerning about Tiger Woods‘ game? Leave your thoughts in the ‘Comments’ section below.

1 Comment

  1. RICHARD SPENCER

    February 2, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    For gods sake can we have less of the Tiger woods appreciation club
    Sky sports even had “Tigers best shots” last week and he missed t the cut !!!
    the mans a has been lets concentrate on up and coming talent the likes of Jon Rahm etc

    Reply
