Tiger Woods in disastrous Dubai start

• Tiger Woods opens with birdie-free five-over-par 77 in Dubai

• Clubhouse leader Sergio Garcia is 12 strokes ahead of Woods

• The 14-time major champ adamant he wasn’t playing in pain

Tiger Woods’ struggles continued in the opening round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

The 41-year-old, who entered the event on the back of a missed cut at the Farmers Insurance Open last week, didn’t make a single birdie en route to a five-over-par 77.

To put that into perspective, at the time he finished his round, only three players had posted a worse 18-hole score, while leader Sergio Garcia outscored him by 12 strokes.

Woods started his round with a bogey on the tenth hole and went out in three-over-par 40 after inexplicably laying up on the par-5 18th before dunking his third shot in the water.

Lays up and hits third shot short and into the freaking water. W. T. F. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) February 2, 2017

At Torrey Pines, much was made of Woods’ problems off the tee after hitting just four of 14 fairways during his opening round.

But in Dubai, it was predominantly his putter causing the problems, with his frustration reaching tipping point on the par-5 third hole.

Just an atrocious putt followed by an f-bomb. Him, not me. Remains 3 over. No birdies so far. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) February 2, 2017

The 14-time major champion then went on to bogey the fifth and, after his group was asked to pick up the pace, he also bogeyed the sixth to move to six-over-par.

The group was just told to pick up the pace. That makes them happy. Tiger doesn’t even make eye contact with me official. Ha. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) February 2, 2017

Fitzpatrick is crazy fast and Willett is glacial. Tiger, well, he’s taking more swings than everyone else. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) February 2, 2017

On the final hole, Woods had 12ft for birdie but, in keeping with his round, it missed and afterwards, he was forced to reiterate that he wasn’t in any pain despite looking in some discomfort during his round.

Says he was not in pain at all. Realizes he hit it awfully. Knows his putting was atrocious. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) February 2, 2017

What now for Tiger Woods?

Just two events into his four in five-week stretch, what do you think is most concerning about Tiger Woods‘ game? Leave your thoughts in the ‘Comments’ section below.

