Tiger Woods is the odds-on favourite to do what in 2019?

Golf News

Tiger Woods is the odds-on favourite to do what in 2019?

By bunkered.co.uk13 December, 2018
Tiger Woods

Keep telling yourself that Tiger Woods is a “spent force” or “yesterday’s man” all you like. The bookies clearly disagree.

According to Boyle Sports, the former world No.1 is the most likely player to win one of golf’s four major championships in 2019.

They originally had him at 3/1 when their book opened but he has already been backed into 5/2, ahead of Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth, both of whom are at 3/1.

Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas are at 7/2, as is Rory McIlroy, who is being tipped to get back to winning ways in the tournaments that really matter next season. 

A winner of 14 majors – but none since the US Open in 2008 – Woods has enjoyed major championship glory at three of next year’s four host venues, and that, allied to his resurgence in form in 2018, has caught the bookies’ notice.

Major Trophies

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "There’s some tasty major venues on the calendar alongside Augusta and the likes of Royal Portrush and Pebble Beach would be iconic venues for Tiger to land his first major championship in ten years.

“It goes to show the confidence of punters that he has another major in him as he’s now ahead of anyone at 5/2 to bag one next year. It’ll be a fascinating watch to see if the money is justified.”

To win a major in 2019 (Boyle Sports)*

5/2         Tiger Woods
3/1         Dustin Johnson
3/1         Jordan Spieth
7/2         Brooks Koepka
7/2         Justin Thomas
7/2         Rory McIlroy
9/2         Rickie Fowler
9/2         Justin Rose
9/2         Jon Rahm
5/1         Jason Day
11/2       Bryson Dechambeau
9/1         Patrick Reed
9/1         Hideki Matsuyama

Others...

10/1       Tommy Fleetwood
11/1       Phil Mickelson
20/1       Matt Fitzpatrick
20/1       Ian Poulter
20/1       Eddie Pepperell

* All odds correct at time of publication but subject to change.

