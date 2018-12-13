Keep telling yourself that Tiger Woods is a “spent force” or “yesterday’s man” all you like. The bookies clearly disagree.



According to Boyle Sports, the former world No.1 is the most likely player to win one of golf’s four major championships in 2019.

They originally had him at 3/1 when their book opened but he has already been backed into 5/2, ahead of Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth, both of whom are at 3/1.



• WIN PRIZES EVERY DAY WITH THE BUNKERED ADVENT CALENDAR

• HURRY - Time running out to get free golf with the bunkered subs offer

Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas are at 7/2, as is Rory McIlroy, who is being tipped to get back to winning ways in the tournaments that really matter next season.



• Horschel thinks controversial rule should be changed



A winner of 14 majors – but none since the US Open in 2008 – Woods has enjoyed major championship glory at three of next year’s four host venues, and that, allied to his resurgence in form in 2018, has caught the bookies’ notice.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "There’s some tasty major venues on the calendar alongside Augusta and the likes of Royal Portrush and Pebble Beach would be iconic venues for Tiger to land his first major championship in ten years.

“It goes to show the confidence of punters that he has another major in him as he’s now ahead of anyone at 5/2 to bag one next year. It’ll be a fascinating watch to see if the money is justified.”



• Brooks Koepka seemed pretty irked by ESPN list snub

• LPGA pro Mel Reid comes out as gay

To win a major in 2019 (Boyle Sports)*

5/2 Tiger Woods

3/1 Dustin Johnson

3/1 Jordan Spieth

7/2 Brooks Koepka

7/2 Justin Thomas

7/2 Rory McIlroy

9/2 Rickie Fowler

9/2 Justin Rose

9/2 Jon Rahm

5/1 Jason Day

11/2 Bryson Dechambeau

9/1 Patrick Reed

9/1 Hideki Matsuyama

Others...

10/1 Tommy Fleetwood

11/1 Phil Mickelson

20/1 Matt Fitzpatrick

20/1 Ian Poulter

20/1 Eddie Pepperell

* All odds correct at time of publication but subject to change.