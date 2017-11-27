There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsTiger Woods: 'Life is so much better'

Golf News

Tiger Woods: 'Life is so much better'

By Bunkered Golf Magazine27 November, 2017
Tiger Woods Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has arrived on-site in the Bahamas for the Hero World Challenge and told reporters his 'life is so much better' following spinal fusion surgery.

The 14-time major champion underwent the procedure in April after withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February due to back spasms - and, although he admitted the recovery has been slow, he is happy with where he's at now.

“The fact that I don’t have any pain in my lower back compared to what I was living with for years, it’s just remarkable,” Woods told Golf Channel.

“[At first] I just chipped [driver]. I was like, ‘Yep, I hit driver today'. I’ve progressed over a few days, hitting driver a little hard and harder and harder until it was comfortable enough to hit it full.

"That takes time and the last thing I want to do is have any setbacks.”

Welcome to the 2017 #heroworldchallenge @tigerwoods

A post shared by Hero World Challenge|TGR Live (@tgrliveevents) on

As for how he thinks he'll perform this week, Woods said he was unsure and that he is just excited at the possibility of teeing it up pain-free.

“It could be the next step, I just don’t know and that’s tough to live with," he added. "It’s been a struggle for years. To finally come out on the good side of it, it’s exciting. I am stiffer, I’m fused. But I don’t have the pain and if I don’t have the pain, life is so much better.”

Woods prepared for his trip to Albany with a round of golf in the company of President Donald Trump, world No.1 Dustin Johnson and eight-time PGA Tour winner Brad Faxon on Friday, and said it was great to be able to compare himself to the world No.1.

“[Johnson is] the No.1 player in the world. He’s been playing, I haven’t been playing,” Woods added. “It’s nice to compare my game to some of the other guys, like Dustin or Rickie [Fowler] or Rory [McIlroy].

"It’s nice to do something like that and compete and have a couple little denominations [a bet] we’re playing for. I like seeing where I’m at.”

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Hero World Challenge

Related Articles - Tour News

-

Golf News

Less time over the ball leads to better golf, study reveals
European Tour

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tiger Woods: 'Life is so much better'
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Why is Sergio Garcia wearing tape on his wrist?
Sergio Garcia

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

WATCH: Minds blown by Aussie pro’s warm-up
Watch

By Martin Inglis

Greg Norman unimpressed at abilities of top pros
Greg Norman

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Rickie Fowler is giving golf lessons for just $5
Rickie Fowler

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Why Jon Rahm is golf's most exciting talent since Tiger Woods
Opinion

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
play button
Get your alignment correct for more consistency
Watch
play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below