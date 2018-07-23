Tiger Woods moves into Open Championship contention

Tiger Woods is in contention to win The Open. Repeat: Tiger Woods is in contention to win The Open.

The three-time ‘Champion Golfer of the Year’ carded a five-under-par 66 to briefly take the clubhouse lead on Saturday evening at Carnoustie.

It could have been a very different story had a wayward drive at the 18th not landed inches inside the edge of the Barry Burn. He was able to recover from there to save par with a superb up-and-down.

The 66 he carded today is Woods' lowest Open round since day two of the 2006 championship at Royal Liverpool, which he won.

It was also his lowest round in a major since day of the 2011 Masters - a span of more than 2,600 days - and his last weekend round in the 60s at The Open since the third round of the 2007 championship... also at Carnoustie.

"I played well today," said Woods afterwards. "I really did. I hit a lot of good shots. I really didn't feel like I really made a bad swing until 18. I really felt like I had control of the golf ball today. And on top of that, I made some longer putts, which was nice.

"Given what has happened the last few years, I didn't know I would ever [be in a position to win] again but here I am with a chance coming Sunday in a major championship. It's going to be fun."

Predictably, excitement levels are rising that tomorrow could yield Woods' 15th major victory and first since the 2008 US Open. However, he's refusing to get carried away with that prospect.

Asked where a win here would rank, he replied: "We're not there yet. I know what you're trying to say in asking, but let me try and get there first. Then ask me again."