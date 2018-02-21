There are no results available.
Tiger Woods named Ryder Cup vice-captain... but goal is to play

By bunkered.co.uk21 February, 2018
Tiger Woods has been named as a vice-captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup… but insists he wants to make Jim Furyk’s 12-man US team.

The 14-time major champion was unveiled alongside Steve Stricker as vice-captains for Paris – joining Davis Love III as part of Furyk’s backroom team – at a PGA of American press conference yesterday evening.

Speaking via a pre-recorded video message, Woods said: “I am thrilled to once again serve as a Ryder Cup vice captain and I thank Jim for his confidence, friendship and support.

“My goal is to make the team, but whatever happens over the course of this season, I will continue to do what I can to help us keep the cup.”

Read more - Tiger 'fans' give Rory McIlroy a headache

Tiger Woods Jim Furyk

Read more - Punter lumps ludicrous sum on Tiger to win The Masters

The 2018 Ryder Cup will mark Woods’ third successive stint as a vice-captain for US teams, following the 2016 Ryder Cup and 2017 Presidents Cup.

In recent times, no one on either team has served as a playing vice-captain. Woods wants to change that this year and Furyk refused to rule out the idea.

“I’d like to do what’s best for Tiger, I want to do what’s best for the team,” Furyk said. “That would be a bridge that we would cross when we got there. If he could be as valuable as a player I’m sure we would want him playing on this team.”

In the event that any vice-captains qualify for, or are named on the US Ryder Cup team, Furyk will have the option to name replacements.

