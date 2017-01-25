Tiger Woods signs deal with TaylorMade

• Tiger Woods to play TaylorMade woods, irons and wedges

• The 41-year-old put woods in play at Hero World Challenge

• He makes first official PGA Tour start at Torrey Pines tomorrow

Tiger Woods has signed a landmark endorsement deal to play TaylorMade woods, irons and wedges in 2017.

The 41-year-old, who makes his first official PGA Tour start for 17 months tomorrow at the Farmers Insurance Open, tweeted:

After several months of testing and all brands to choose from, the choice is clearly @TaylorMadeGolf. Proud to join the family! -TW pic.twitter.com/Ist3bA5tqN — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 25, 2017

Woods had been free to use any equipment he wished after Nike’s exit from the golf equipment industry in August and, in his comeback event at the Hero World Challenge in December, he had a TaylorMade M2 driver and an M1 3-wood and 5-wood in his bag along with Nike irons and wedges and Scotty Cameron putter – the latter of which will remain in his bag.

He also used a Bridgestone Tour 330S ball in the Bahamas and followed that up by signing a multi-year deal with the company two weeks after the event.

The specific TaylorMade product models Woods will use will be determined at the conclusion of an extensive testing process, with the 14-time major champion reportedly working on a custom set of irons.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Woods said he’d only be changing his 3-wood at the Farmers Insurance Open.

And that has been proved correct as the TaylorMade M1 3-wood he used at the Hero World Challenge has been replaced by an M2 3-wood. Other than that, his bag will remain unchanged for this week at least.

Woods’ history with the brand goes back to his days as the world’s top amateur, when he played TaylorMade metalwoods in his victories at both the 1994 and 1995 US Amateur Championships in addition to multiple other junior and professional tournaments on Tour.

He added: “Over the past few months, I’ve had clubs from every brand sent me to test.

“The M2 3-wood is unlike anything I’ve ever hit” – Tiger Woods

“When it came to making a final decision, the choice was easy – it all came down to performance, which is why I chose TaylorMade.

“The M2 3-wood is unlike anything I’ve ever hit. It has the perfect shape and I told the guys during our first meeting that this is the farthest I’ve ever hit a fairway wood.”

