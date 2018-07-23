search
Tiger Woods plans to discuss Open near-miss with fellow sports icon

Golf News

Tiger Woods plans to discuss Open near-miss with fellow sports icon

By Michael McEwan22 July, 2018
For a moment there, it looked like it might actually happen.

Tiger Woods had one hand on the Claret Jug – a trophy he has held aloft on three previous occasions – at Carnoustie today only to let it slip. 

Major No.15 will have to wait. Three dropped shots in two holes – the 11th and 12th – consigned the former 14-time major champion to a tie for sixth in this year’s Open Championship as Francesco Molinari became Italy’s first-ever major winner

• Rory reacts to coming up short at Carnoustie

• It's back to the day job this week for Silver Medal winner Locke

“I’m a little ticked off at myself for sure,” Woods admitted afterwards. “I had a chance starting that back nine to do something, and I didn't do it.” 

Even so, he is determined to take the positives from his first Open appearance since 2015 and his best major finish since the 2013 Open at Murfield, where he again finished in a tie for sixth.

“Today I did everything the way I thought I needed to do it to win the championship,” he said. “It was a blast. I was saying earlier that I need to try and keep it in perspective because, the beginning of the year, if they'd have said you're playing The Open Championship, I would have said I'd be very lucky to do that.”

Serena Williams

Woods added that he expects to talk to Serena Williams – whom he watched lose in the final of the women’s singles at Wimbledon just over a fortnight ago – about his experiences this week.

• 'Welcome to Tee In The Park' - We take a look around the Open Camping Village

“Serena and I are good friends,” he said. “I'm sure she'll probably call me and talk to me about it because you've got to put things in perspective. She just had a baby and lost the Wimbledon finals. Just keep it in perspective, and the same thing with me. I know that it's going to sting for a little bit here, but given where I was to where I'm at now, blessed.”

Tiger Woods At Carnoustie

Tiger’s children, Sam and Charlie, met him as he left the 18th. Seeing them, he insisted, eased the pain of defeat somewhat.

“I told them I tried, and I said, ‘Hopefully you're proud of your pops for trying as hard as I did’,” he said. “It’s pretty emotional because they gave me some pretty significant hugs there and squeezed. 

• Jordan Spieth suffers close shave at hands of Carnoustie hairdresser

"I know that they know how much this championship means to me and how much it feels good to be back playing again. To me, it's just so special to have them aware because I've won a lot of golf tournaments in my career, but they don't remember any of them.

“The only thing they've seen is my struggles and the pain I was going through. Now they just want to go play soccer with me. So that's -- man, it's just such a great feeling.”

