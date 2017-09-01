There are no results available.
Tiger Woods posts video of short game practice

Golf News

Tiger Woods posts video of short game practice

01 September, 2017
Tiger Woods has been posting far more regularly on social media recently.

Whether it’s meeting Barcelona stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, free diving for lobster in the Bahamas or his daughter Sam’s picture of the solar eclipse, the 14-time major champion has been giving his millions of followers a greater glimpse into his personal life.

But for golf fans, Woods’ most recent post is likely to be the one that generates the most interest and cause for optimism, as he tweeted a video of himself pitching after being cleared to do so by doctors.

The 41-year-old has been out of action since withdrawing ahead of the second round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in early February with ‘back spasms’.

He underwent spinal fusion surgery for the first time in April and, as a result, missed all four majors for the second year in a row. His most recent appearance at a major was the 2015 US PGA Championship.

