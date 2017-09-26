There are no results available.
Tiger Woods' presence 'irreplaceable' - Duval

By Bunkered Golf Magazine26 September, 2017
Tiger Woods David Duval Presidents Cup
Tiger Woods Jordan Spieth

Tiger Woods' presence as part of the US Presidents Cup backroom team is 'irreplaceable', says David Duval.

Discussing the biennial event on Golf Channel with Brandel Chamblee and Frank Nobilo, the trio spoke about Woods' role as one of Steve Stricker's four vice-captains – alongside Davis Love III, Jim Furyk and Fred Couples – with Duval reserving the highest of praise for the 14-time major champion.

"All of these young superstars that we marvel at in today's game grew up idolising him and to have him put his arm around a young player, whisper something in their ear or relay his own experiences of playing – it's irreplaceable," said Duval. 

"You're talking about a titan of the game and he, like all of us, is human, and we got to marvel at his brilliance and artistry for so long. Time catches up with all of us sadly but his desire to be a part of American golf and these teams moving forward is commendable – and I'm excited to see it."

Tiger Woods Patrick Reed

Woods enjoyed his first stint as a vice-captain to Davis Love III at last year's Ryder Cup and, in a recent blog post, said he's excited about meeting up with the players for this week's event.

"I am fired up for the Presidents Cup next week," he said. "It will be great to be around the guys and try to help our team any way I can to win. I had a blast doing it last year at the Ryder Cup and we have another great captain in Steve Stricker. We tried to keep the band together with Jim Furyk, Davis Love III and myself, and added Fred Couples, to maintain consistency and unity.

"We have a young team and quite a few first-timers. But they're solid guys and have played well all year. My biggest responsibility is to do whatever the captain asks me to do."

Tiger Woods' presence 'irreplaceable' - Duval
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

