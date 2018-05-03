Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag

Tiger Woods is set to tee it up this afternoon at the Wells Fargo Championship, following his T32 finish at The Masters, with a brand new set of TaylorMade irons in the bag.



In recent months Woods has been playing with a set of “TGR” prototypes, but on Tuesday he posted a photo on his Twitter account of his new Phase 1 TaylorMade irons that he will be gaming this week.

Phase 1 of irons development with @TaylorMadeGolf is complete. Looking forward to teeing it up this week! pic.twitter.com/Msgkyu4K0t — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 1, 2018

Tiger signed with TaylorMade back in January of 2017 in a deal that would see the 14-time major champion play the brand’s driver, fairways, irons and wedges, while also working in conjunction with TaylorMade to develop a new personalised irons model.

“I’ve spent time with the TaylorMade R&D and Tour teams on the creation and testing of several new sets of irons for me. I am excited to put my first set of TaylorMade proto irons in play this week,” said Woods.

“Every set I have ever put into play is slightly different than the previous. It’s a meticulous process and this is the first phase of that process with TaylorMade. Getting the shape just right, the sole, the topline, grooves, grinds…everything. So far so good, and I am looking forward to continuing that process with the team."

Woods claimed victory Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club back in 2007 and last teed it up in Charlotte in 2012.



In a statement on his website, Woods said, “The golf course is much harder. Some of these holes have become a lot more stout and the bunkers are more in play. The new greens are pretty springy and tough to hit. It’s imperative to get the ball in play.”

Woods also took time this week to pick the brains of Justin Thomas, who won the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Tiger will tee off at 5:50pm UK-time alongside Masters champion Patrick Reed and 2017 US Open winner Brooks Koepka.

