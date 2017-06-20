There are no results available.
Golf News

Tiger Woods receiving 'professional help'

By Martin Inglis20 June, 2017
Tiger Woods is currently receiving ‘professional help’ in managing his medications following his arrest for driving under the influence last month.

In the first time he has spoken since the day after his detainment, the 14-time major champion penned a 42-word statement released on his Twitter account, where he also said he was suffering from a sleep disorder.

The statement read: “I’m currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder.

“I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fans and players on tour.”

Woods was found asleep at the wheel of his black Mercedes by officers at 3am on Monday, May 27, around a 15-minute drive from his home in Hobe Sound, Florida.

He reportedly had ‘no idea where he was’ and failed a number of mandatory roadside, which resulted in him being detained at Palm Beach County Jail.

That evening, Woods released a statement where he denied that alcohol was involved in his arrest – proven true after he blew zeroes in the breathalyser test – and said what happened was an ‘unexpected reaction to prescribed medications’.

And in the days that followed, his dash cam footage was released, which led to an outpouring of sympathy with the likes of Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Martin Kaymer all summoning support for the 41-year-old.

