Tiger Woods reflects on remarkable year in video

This time last year, Tiger Woods was preparing to embark on yet another comeback.



Who would have thought, 12 months on, he would have earned his 80th PGA Tour title, had the lead on the back nine at The Open, finished runner-up at the US PGA Championship and played in the Ryder Cup?

Very few people.

Now, back in the Bahamas for the Hero World Challenge, Woods has looked back on the year in a video post on his website, aptly entitled 'From Uncertainty to No.80'.

"I enjoyed the process of trying to piece together something that no one had ever done before," said Woods. "When I had the procedure, it was instant relief. I’d lost basically a club in distance but I got all that back and it was like, ok, this is fun.

"Our goal, once Hero was done, was to play Torrey Pines [Farmers Insurance Open] and Riviera [Genesis Open] to see where I was at. Could we get to Florida? Then the feels in my hands started coming back and when it did, my body just started morphing around it.

"I felt like I was close to winning a golf tournament but could I get there? Yeah, I think I could. Looking back, if I’d won at Tampa [Valspar Championship, he finished runner-up], that would have been too soon. The process of being there, failing with the lead at The Open and making a run at the PGA, I had moments but I hadn’t really put it together until East Lake.



"There, I got off to a quick start and I was six-under through seven. From there, it was managing the last 11 holes, playing conservatively and not making any mistakes. That put me in a position where I had a three-shot lead. It was one of the coolest scenes because people were yelling and I’d never experienced that amount of noise so close.

"In 2019, I’m looking forward to having more opportunities to win golf tournaments. I can do it again. Will I do it every time? Probably not. There’s a lot more hope going into 2019 than there was going into 2018."



What will Tiger achieve in 2019?

After a remarkable 2018, what do you think Tiger Woods can achieve next year? Let us know in the 'Comments' section below.

