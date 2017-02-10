Tiger Woods set for another spell on sidelines

• Former world No.1 to miss next two events

Are you a fan of Tiger Woods? We’ve got some more bad news for you, unfortunately.

The former world No.1 has this afternoon announced that he will now not be playing in his next two scheduled events – the Genesis Open in Los Angeles and Honda Classic in Florida – as he recovers from the back spasms that forced him out of last week’s Dubai Desert Classic after just 18 holes.

In a statement published on his website, Woods said: “My doctors have advised me not to play the next two weeks, to continue my treatment and to let my back calm down.

“This is not what I was hoping for or expecting. I am extremely disappointed to miss the Genesis Open, a tournament that benefits my foundation, and the Honda Classic, my hometown event. I would like to thank Genesis for their support, and I know we will have an outstanding week.”

The statement on tigerwoods.com went on to say that the 41-year-old is expected to travel to Los Angeles to attend and support the PGA Tour event. His possible playing schedule after Honda will be determined at a later date after his back is reassessed.

Woods had previously announced his intention to play four events in five weeks. He missed the cut in the first of those, the Famers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, a fortnight ago before his withdrawal after just round in Dubai.

The Dubai Desert Classic was just Woods’ third start in 18 months, following a lengthy injury-enforced spell on the sidelines.

Earlier this week, he offered a somewhat downbeat assessment on his future prospects in an interview with Dubai magazine, Vision, describing his current condition as ‘good but not great’.

He added: “I don’t think I’ll ever feel great because it’s three back surgeries, four knee operations.

“I am always going to be a little bit sore, it’s just the way it is. But as long as I can function and function at a good enough level then I’m fine with that.”

