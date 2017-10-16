There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsTiger Woods smashes driver in Sunday red

Golf News

Tiger Woods smashes driver in Sunday red

By Bunkered Golf Magazine16 October, 2017
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has fuelled excitement that a comeback could be sooner than expected after his third post on social media in the space of ten days.

In his famous Sunday red attire, the 14-time major champion uploaded his first video of him hitting driver, with it captioned simply: 'Making Progress'.

Making Progress

A post shared by Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods) on

It comes just ten days after a he uploaded a video of himself hitting 'smooth iron shots' before, early last week, he appeared in footage on social media hitting iron shots at a clinic with Presidents Cup player Kevin Chappell.

At the Presidents Cup, Woods acknowledged the possibility that he may never play competitive golf again and, although nothing has been confirmed, a comeback is looking more likely with every new upload.

The Hero World Challenge is in early December and there are still two places available in the field. Surely not?

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Trending

-

Golf News

Amateur makes two holes-in-one in incredible 59
Titleist

By Martin Inglis

Tiger Woods smashes driver in Sunday red
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Colin Montgomerie wins sixth Champions Tour title
Colin Montgomerie

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

The cast of Happy Gilmore: Where are they now?
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Award-winning golf coach offers a year’s FREE coaching
Anders Mankert

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

Golf blamed for Gareth Bale's injury woes
Gareth Bale

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Revealed: The secrets to retaining golf club members
England Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

6 splits that shocked golf in 2017
Sergio Garcia

By Martin Inglis

Gary Player: Old Course 'brought to her knees'
Gary Player

By Martin Inglis

Inside the stunning homes of the world's best golfers
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
play button
A flatter swing plane will help cure your slice
Watch
play button
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
play button
Make your swing arc wider
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below