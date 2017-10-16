Tiger Woods has fuelled excitement that a comeback could be sooner than expected after his third post on social media in the space of ten days.



In his famous Sunday red attire, the 14-time major champion uploaded his first video of him hitting driver, with it captioned simply: 'Making Progress'.



Making Progress A post shared by Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods) on Oct 15, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

It comes just ten days after a he uploaded a video of himself hitting 'smooth iron shots' before, early last week, he appeared in footage on social media hitting iron shots at a clinic with Presidents Cup player Kevin Chappell.

At the Presidents Cup, Woods acknowledged the possibility that he may never play competitive golf again and, although nothing has been confirmed, a comeback is looking more likely with every new upload.

The Hero World Challenge is in early December and there are still two places available in the field. Surely not?

