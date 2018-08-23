Tiger Woods: This is one of my best ever seasons

He has had 11 seasons in which he has won at least five times and four in which he has won multiple majors.



However, Tiger Woods reckons that this might be one of his best ever years on the PGA Tour.

Ahead of his 15th start of the 2017/18 season at this week’s Northern Trust, the former world No.1 told reporters that, in the context of everything he has gone through in the last 18 months, this “no doubt” ranks as one of his finest seasons, despite the fact he hasn’t won. Woods’ most recent victory remains the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.



“I didn't know if I was ever going to play again,” said the 42-year-old. “I was just hoping to be able to play golf with my kids and with my buddies at home. I wasn't thinking about the tour and now here I'm contending in major championships and had a chance to win a couple major championships.

“As I've said before, this has been a blessing, but man, it's been so special to have this opportunity again. I'm certainly not taking it for granted, that's for sure.”

Woods also said that he hopes to be picked to play in next month’s Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.

A veteran of seven Ryder Cups as a player, Woods finished in 11th place on the US Ryder Cup points list, with the top eight players qualifying automatically for Jim Furyk’s side.



Whatever happens, Woods is guaranteed to be in Paris in some capacity, as he is currently one of Furyk’s vice-captains. However, he would much sooner be hitting the shots than watching them from the comfort of a cart.



“I want to be picked, I want to be part of the team,” he said. “At the very beginning of the year, I told Jim I wanted to be a part of the team, not just as a vice-captain but as a player. I'm very close to making that happen.

“It's been a long year and one that was one of my goals was to make that team, because to be part of that team, you've got to be one of the 12 best players and I'm kind of trending towards that.”