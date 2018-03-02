Tiger Woods to continue comeback next week

We can all stop guessing now. Tiger Woods has confirmed when he will next tee it up on the PGA Tour.



Having finished in a tie for 12th at last week’s Honda Classic – his third start of the year – the former world No.1 had been leaving people guessing about when he might make his next start as he continues his return from injury.



Tonight, he put paid to all the speculation by confirming that we’ll see him… next week! Woods, 42, announced in a tweet that he plans to play in the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook, followed by the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill the following week.

After a good recovery week I’m committing to play in the @ValsparChamp and @APinv next two weeks. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 2, 2018

It is expected that those will be his final two events before he tees it up in The Masters. He cannot mathematically qualify for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas and it is highly unlikely that he’ll play the Shell Houston Open the week prior to going to Augusta.

Woods will be making his debut in the Valspar Championship. It has been contested on the PGA Tour since 2000 and was won last year by Canadian Adam Hadwin.

By contrast, Woods is an eight-time winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, most recently in 2013. That ties the record for most wins in a single PGA Tour event by one player.