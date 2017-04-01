Tiger Woods to miss The Masters

Tiger Woods has confirmed he will not be playing in The Masters 20 years on from his maiden major triumph at Augusta National.

The 41-year-old hasn't played a competitive round for two months since withdrawing from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic with back spasms, and said he did 'everything' to try and tee it up.

"Unfortunately, I won't be competing in this year's Masters," said Woods in a statement on his website late last night. "I did about everything I could to play, but my back rehabilitation didn't allow me the time to get tournament ready.

I'm especially upset because it's a special anniversary for me - TIger Woods

"I'm especially upset because it's a special anniversary for me that's filled with a lot of great memories. I can't believe it's been 20 years since I won my first Green Jacket.

"I have no timetable for my return, but I will continue my diligent effort to recover, and want to get back out there as soon as possible.

"I'd like to pass along my regrets to Billy Payne, the Augusta National membership, staff, volunteers and patrons, that I won't be there. I will be at the Champions Dinner and I look forward to seeing a lot of old friends.

"Augusta National has been a very important place to me and my family for over 20 years, and while I'm disappointed, it will be good to be back there Tuesday."

