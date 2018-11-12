search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTiger Woods turns down mega European Tour appearance fee

Golf News

Tiger Woods turns down mega European Tour appearance fee

By bunkered.co.uk09 November, 2018
Tiger Woods Saudi International European Tour Jamal Khashoggi Dustin Johnson Patrick Reed Paul Casey Keith Pelley
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has reportedly rejected a mammoth fee to appear in the European Tour’s inaugural Saudi International in January. 

According to a report in The Telegraph, Woods turned down $2.5 million to travel to the Middle East for the event, a sum that dwarves anything he has received before for an official overseas tournament.

It is unknown whether Woods’ refusal to play in the event was due to the current political situation in Saudi Arabia following the state’s murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Istanbul or if he is limiting his long-haul travel after his most recent trip to the Middle East.

• Tiger reveals reason for rotten Ryder Cup performance

• PICS: Take a look inside the mansion Rory just sold

Woods put the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in his schedule in 2017 but withdrew after the first round due to back spasms. He soon underwent a fourth back surgery and didn’t play again until ten months later at the Hero World Challenge.

Tiger Woods1

Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Paul Casey have already been snapped up to play in the government-sponsored event and, had Woods agreed to tee it up, it would have undoubtedly triggered a backlash.

The European Tour has been criticised for standing by the event in the wake of announcing its 2019 schedule two weeks ago, with chief executive Keith Pelley ‘monitoring the situation’.

• What next for one-time prodigy Matteo Manassero?

• Justin Rose is 'leaving TaylorMade'... but where is he going?

Speaking to reporters at last week’s Turkish Airlines Open, he said: “I’ll be very, very clear. Saudi International is on our schedule and we’ll continue to monitor just like we would do with every other country.

“We have heard some of the criticism of the region. Obviously freedom of speech is far more available now based on social media. We’ve listened and we will continue to monitor the situation.”

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Dustin Johnson

Related Articles - Patrick Reed

Related Articles - Paul Casey

Related Articles - Keith Pelley

Golf News

Lexi Thompson splits with Scottish caddie
Pro who missed tour card by €600 suffers 'horrible' Q-School DQ
Local caddie (probably) earns biggest payday of his life
Two-way battle to be European Tour top dog
WATCH: Westwood fights back tears after Nedbank win

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t close your clubface at address
Watch
play button
Put your golf swing into fifth gear
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
Every swing should start with a good posture
Watch
See all videos right arrow