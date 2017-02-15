Tiger Woods WDs… from Riviera presser

• Tiger Woods backs out of doing pre-Genesis Open presser

Tiger Woods has pulled out of his scheduled press conference ahead of the Genesis Open on the advice of doctors.

The 14-time major champion’s foundation is hosting this week’s PGA Tour event at Riviera and it had been arranged that Woods would speak to the media on Tuesday, before that was swiftly changed to 11am [7pm UK time] on Wednesday.

“Tiger Woods has again been advised by doctors to limit all activities”

However, the 41-year-old will no longer have his pre-tournament press conference after a statement revealed he was still troubled by the back spasms that forced him to withdraw from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic two weeks ago.

“After receiving daily treatment the last several days on his ongoing back spasms, Tiger Woods has again been advised by doctors to limit all activities and will not hold a press conference on Wednesday. It will not be rescheduled,” the statement read.

Woods, of course, had been scheduled to tee it up in the Genesis Open as the fourth event in a five-week span.

However, on Friday, it was announced in a statement on Woods’ website that he wouldn’t be playing at Riviera or in the Honda Classic next week due to his back problems, with time now running out for The Masters with just seven weeks to go.

“My doctors have advised me not to play the next two weeks, to continue my treatment and to let my back calm down,” said Woods.

“This is not what I was hoping for or expecting. I am extremely disappointed to miss the Genesis Open, a tournament that benefits my foundation, and the Honda Classic, my hometown event.”

With Woods ineligible for the two upcoming World Golf Championship events, there are effectively only three tournaments he could realistically play in before Augusta: Valspar Championship (Mar 9-12), Arnold Palmer Invitational (Mar 16-19) and Shell Houston Open (Mar 30-2).

