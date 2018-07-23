search
Golf News

Time running out to vote for Scotland's Best Golf Experience

By bunkered.co.uk20 July, 2018
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards 2017

Have you visited any Scottish golf clubs during this recent hot spell that have particularly impressed you?

If so, don’t miss your chance to recognise them by voting for them in Scotland’s Best Golf Experience 2018.

Now entering its seventh year, Scotland’s Best Golf Experience is the ultimate accolade a Scottish golf club can receive and is the top prize handed out at the annual Scottish Golf Tourism Awards, an annual celebration of everything that makes the grassroots Scottish golf and hospitality industry so internationally regarded.

• 10 great reasons why you should join a golf club

• Sun spells early flurry of votes for Tourism Awards

Gleneagles Sgta 2017

Last year’s awards saw Gleneagles, above, scoop the top prize. Can the Perthsire resort do the double this year or will somebody else be crowned Scotland’s Best Golf Experience?

That is entirely in your hands.

Voting is open until September 30, with the winners to be revealed at a gala dinner at the Fairmont St Andrews resort on Thursday, November 1.

To vote for your favourite, log-on to scotlandsbestgolfexperience.co.uk

