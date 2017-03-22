Titleist announce 2017 UK fitting events

• Easier than ever to get custom-fitted with Titleist in 2017

• ‘Titleist Thursdays’ introduced throughout peak golf season

• Go through same custom-fit process as Jordan Spieth

Titleist has just launched their most extensive series of custom fitting events in history, making it easier than ever before for you to find your perfect custom-fit.

Hundreds of Titleist Fitting Days at partner golf clubs nationwide, Vokey Wedge Experience events and Scotty Cameron Experience days have been prearranged.

New for 2017 is the addition of ‘ Titleist Thursdays’, a series of advanced fitting experiences to be staged on consecutive Thursdays throughout the peak golfing season, from The Masters to The Open.

This new experience has been introduced to give every golfer, regardless of ability, the opportunity to benefit from the same custom-fit process as enjoyed by Titleist brand ambassadors such as Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott.

At these events, golfers will be invited to take part in complimentary club fittings, trialling the new Titleist 917 drivers and fairways, Titleist’s range of irons and SM6 Vokey wedges.

Utilising a TrackMan Launch Monitor and a choice of Pro V1 or Pro V1x golf balls, Titleist’s product specialists will work to optimise your club performance and find the perfect set composition that will help you play better golf.

Every golfer fitted by Titleist in 2017 will also receive a golf ball recommendation based on their shot characteristics and play preferences.

“Titleist Thursdays is a particularly exciting initiative for 2017, giving brand fans the knowledge that there will be fitting opportunities every Thursday at set locations during the peak golfing season”, said Chris Beaumont, Titleist Golf Club marketing manager.

“Whether you are looking to be custom-fit through the bag, to find the perfect wedges, putter set-up, or simply to trial our industry-leading golf club range, there will be no shortage of opportunities regardless of where you are located.”

To find out more, log-on to titleist.co.uk/golf-club-fitting.

