Titleist celebrates success of first Ultimate Fit year

By Bunkered Golf Magazine23 November, 2017
Titleist has been celebrating the success of its Ultimate Fit – a unique joint-venture with the European Tour that allowed fans inside the ropes at some of the season’s biggest events.

The initiative welcomed 112 fans onto driving ranges throughout the year to join Titleist’s expert fitting technicians, and some of the world’s best players, to get custom-fitted into Titleist’s tour-proven and validated equipment.

The first-of-its-kind experience was rolled out across five events on the European Tour International Schedule, including at four Rolex Series events.

Launching at the BMW PGA Championship, the Ultimate Fit subsequently took place at the Irish Open, Scottish Open, British Masters and, finally, the DP World Tour Championship.

Keith Pelley, chief executive of the European Tour, said: “The Ultimate Fit has been a fantastic spectator-focused initiative and it was a pleasure to bring our professionals and avid golf fans together as we worked alongside Titleist.”

In line with Titleist’s dedication to helping golfers at every level of the game find the best-performing golf clubs, the Ultimate Fit series proved the pinnacle of Titleist’s comprehensive 2017 fitting schedule – which included ‘Titleist Thursdays’ and hundreds of Titleist Fitting Days throughout the UK & Ireland.

“It has been a privilege to launch the Ultimate Fit and to roll it out across headline tournaments this season,” said Chris Beaumont, Titleist Golf Club’s UK marketing manager.

“Affording dedicated golfers this money can’t buy experience was made possible by our partnership with the European Tour and the fantastic relationships we have with our Titleist Brand Ambassadors and golf ball loyalists.”

Throughout the season, attendees of the Ultimate Fit series were lucky enough to meet with a host of Titleist Brand Ambassadors including crowd-favourite, Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston, Grégory Bourdy and 2017 European Tour winner, Rafa Cabrera-Bello who shared some unique insight.

Mariana Macias, Ultimate Fit prize winner, said of her experience at the BMW PGA Championship: “To be fit in such a unique setting, in-front of a crowd and at a major European Tour event, was an incredible experience.

“Being right there in amongst the final day’s action, alongside stars such as Andrew Dodt and Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston, was a nerve-racking but exciting experience. A massive thanks to Titleist and the European Tour for the opportunity – it’s something I’ll remember for a very long time!”

