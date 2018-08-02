search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTitleist dominates at PGA Professional Championship

Gear

Titleist dominates at PGA Professional Championship

By David Cunninghame02 August, 2018
Titleist Titleist & FootJoy PGA Professional Championship PGA Professional Championship PGA Little Aston Titleist Pro V1 Titleist Pro V1x Michael Creighton Francesco Molinari
818 H Environmental

Titleist was the overwhelming brand of choice among competitors at last week’s Titleist & FootJoy PGA Professional Championship, hosted at Little Aston Golf Club, comfortably leading the ball count and heading up five hardware categories.

Over three quarters of the field (76.4%) opted for the control and consistency offered by the Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls, more than nine times the nearest competitor.

This figure emphasises the trust placed in the legendary Pro V1 family among golfers at all levels of the game, and especially the pros that were looking to master the firm and fast conditions at Little Aston.

• Titleist extends proud streak at the Open Championship

• REVIEWED - How does the Titleist AVX perform and who does it suit?

Titleist was also the most favoured brand in the fairway wood (33.3%), hybrid (32.4%), utility iron (33.3%), iron (29.9%), and wedge (45.6%) categories.

Titleist golf ball manager Michael Creighton explained: “Our relationship with PGA professionals, as a crucial touchpoint for consumers when looking to find the best performing equipment for their games, is one of the fundamental strengths of the Titleist brand.

2017 Pro V1 Pro V1X Group

“We are delighted to support the PGA and its members with our co-sponsorship of the Titleist & FootJoy PGA Professional Championship, and it’s even more pleasing to see that support returned with the trust they place in our market-leading equipment.”

• Titleist TS2 and TS3 drivers - what the pros think of them...

• Titleist unveils stunning new Scotty Cameron Concept X putters

While clearly the brand of choice amongst PGA Professionals, Titleist’s dominance continues to extend through every level of the game. Across worldwide Tours so far this season, Titleist golf balls have amassed 133 wins and enjoy an overwhelming lead in the worldwide ball count at 17,901, over seven times better than its nearest competitor.

Francesco Molinari’s recent victory in the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie made a sixth consecutive major victory for Titleist and the #1 ball in golf and a fourth straight Open Championship win.

Related Articles - Titleist

Related Articles - PGA Professional Championship

Related Articles - PGA

Related Articles - Titleist Pro V1

Related Articles - Titleist Pro V1x

Related Articles - Michael Creighton

Related Articles - Francesco Molinari

Golf News

WATCH: Phil Mickelson dad-dances hilariously in TV ad
Michelle Wie 'devastated' after Ricoh Women's British Open WD
Tiger Woods confident of handling hectic season run-in
Whirlwind few weeks continues for Sam Locke
You need to hurry if you want tickets for the 2019 Open...

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Release the clubhead at impact
Watch
play button
How to improve your balance during the golf swing
Watch
play button
Get the basics right
Watch
play button
Commit to each swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow