Titleist dominates at PGA Professional Championship

Titleist was the overwhelming brand of choice among competitors at last week’s Titleist & FootJoy PGA Professional Championship, hosted at Little Aston Golf Club, comfortably leading the ball count and heading up five hardware categories.



Over three quarters of the field (76.4%) opted for the control and consistency offered by the Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls, more than nine times the nearest competitor.

This figure emphasises the trust placed in the legendary Pro V1 family among golfers at all levels of the game, and especially the pros that were looking to master the firm and fast conditions at Little Aston.



Titleist was also the most favoured brand in the fairway wood (33.3%), hybrid (32.4%), utility iron (33.3%), iron (29.9%), and wedge (45.6%) categories.

Titleist golf ball manager Michael Creighton explained: “Our relationship with PGA professionals, as a crucial touchpoint for consumers when looking to find the best performing equipment for their games, is one of the fundamental strengths of the Titleist brand.

“We are delighted to support the PGA and its members with our co-sponsorship of the Titleist & FootJoy PGA Professional Championship, and it’s even more pleasing to see that support returned with the trust they place in our market-leading equipment.”



While clearly the brand of choice amongst PGA Professionals, Titleist’s dominance continues to extend through every level of the game. Across worldwide Tours so far this season, Titleist golf balls have amassed 133 wins and enjoy an overwhelming lead in the worldwide ball count at 17,901, over seven times better than its nearest competitor.

Francesco Molinari’s recent victory in the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie made a sixth consecutive major victory for Titleist and the #1 ball in golf and a fourth straight Open Championship win.